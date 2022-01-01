Adam's Soul To Go
Come in and enjoy!
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4
Popular Items
Location
1595 Highway 36 W suite 1031 FH4
Roseville MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall
Come in and enjoy!
B&E Sweets by Diane
Betty & Earl's has partnered with local baker extraordinare, Diane Minor, to launch B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. They will continue to serve a selection of Betty & Earl's biscuits, as well as a wider selection of baked goods and sweets including cupcakes, tarts, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars, gluten-free offerings, soup, and so much more!
Obachan & Chickpea
Thank you for your continued support. Have a great dining experience.
Salad Slayer
Come in and enjoy!