Ada's on the River

An homage to 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, Ada’s offers panoramic Potomac River views and features wood-fired prime steaks, fresh seafood and vegetarian fare.

3 Pioneer Mill Way • $$

Popular Items

Seared Salmon$29.00
harissa vinaigrette, coal fired cauliflower, smoked tomatoes, pickled shallots, herb salad. Gluten Free
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
pomegranate adrodolce, bacon, garlic labneh. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Thick Cut Fries$8.00
garlic labneh, horseradish russian dressing, ada’s seasoned salt. Vegetarian
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
campanelle, old bay mornay, white cheddar
Coal Roasted Green Beans$12.00
walnut vinaigrette, charred scallions, mint, basil, chili flakes. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf$7.00
charred orange butter.
Baked Whipped Mashed Potatoes$12.00
bacon, aged cheddar, gruyere, chives. Gluten Free
House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
Coal Oven Half Chicken$25.00
roasted root vegetables, garlic yogurt, salsa verde, herbs
Location

3 Pioneer Mill Way

Alexandria VA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
