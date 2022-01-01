Ad Hoc & Addendum
Come on in and enjoy!
6476 Washington Street
Popular Items
Location
6476 Washington Street
Yountville CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Coqueta Napa Valley
Coqueta means "flirtation" or 'infatuation' in Spanish and our restaurant celebrates that with Chef Chiarello's interpretation of Spain's signature Tapas 'small plates,' coupled with the social vibrancy of their dining scene is the perfect combination for Napa Valley.
Salud!
Bouchon Bakery Yountville
Chef Thomas Keller’s unique twist on French boulangerie fare, offering gourmet sandwiches, and a wide range of desserts including artisanal viennoiserie, pastries, tarts, and cookies.