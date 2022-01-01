Go
Toast

Addiction Restaurants Inc.

Come in and enjoy!

2131 Northeast 48th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Parmesan Crusted Burger$14.99
Topped with creamy parmesan sauce, shredded provolone cheese, home made bread crumbs, lettuce,tomato,onion,served with one side dish
7oz Addiction Grilled Salmon$18.95
Grilled salmon, lightly seasoned & brushed with teriyaki bourbon marinate, served with two side dishes
Half baby back Ribs (5-6 bones)$19.99
well seasoned with kosher salt & ground pepper, slow cooked, fall of the bone, topped with Creamy BBQ sauce, served with one side dish +small salad
5PCs Chicken Tenders$10.95
Hand breaded jumbo chicken tenders, served with one side dish +honey mustard
Chicken Quesadilla$12.75
Grilled tortila,chicken breast,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms,swiss cheese,served with one side dish
Addiction Rice Bowls$10.99
Brown rice black beans,sauteed onions,sauteed mushrooms + choice of sauces
10PC seasoned wings$12.50
Hot,Medium,BBQ,Lemon Pepper Seasoned Wings
Blackened Mahi-Mahi$17.95
well seasoned with blackened spice, topped with pineapple salsa mixed + balsamic sauce,served with two side dishes
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Served on Hoagie roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms,sauteed onions,swiss cheese +one side dish
Supreme parmesan crusted chicken 12oz$17.95
Grilled Chicken breast, seasoned with kosher salt & Ground pepper,Topped with creamy parmesan sauce, garlic bread crumbs, shredded provolone cheese, served with one side dish +Small salad
See full menu

Location

2131 Northeast 48th Street

Lighthouse Point FL

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Matteo's of Boca Raton

No reviews yet

Newly renovated Matteos of Boca Raton has been serving traditional Northern and Southern Italian Cuisine in a chic casual setting to locals and out of town visitors for 15 years.

Alluva Pool Deck Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Carma Cucina Moderna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HOLYSHAKES

No reviews yet

Flavor the experience!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston