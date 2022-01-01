Go
Toast

Addi's Darbar

Come in and enjoy!

800 Torrance Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (664 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Briyani$19.95
Tandoori Chicken$16.50
Nan$2.95
Chicken Curry$17.95
Basmati Rice (1/2)$3.00
Veg Samosa$5.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

800 Torrance Blvd

Redondo Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Elks Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Slip Bar & Eatery

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pura Vita Redondo Beach

No reviews yet

Plant Based Italian Kitchen

The Standing Room Redondo Beach

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston