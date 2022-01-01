Addison restaurants you'll love

Addison restaurants
Toast
  • Addison

Addison's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Greek
Must-try Addison restaurants

Briki Cafe image

 

Briki Cafe

1453 Lake St, Addison

Avg 4.2 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$12.00
Village$12.00
Peanut Butter$6.00
Granny's Restaurant image

 

Granny's Restaurant

190 N Swift, Addison

Avg 4.4 (705 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.25
1/4 lb patty, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup + mustard on a brioche bun with fries and a drink
Pork Souvlaki Dinner$8.00
2 pork skewers. All dinners are served with salad, pita oven roasted Greek potatoes + rice.
Gyro Dinner$8.00
with onions, tomatoes + tzatziki sauce. All dinners are served with salad, pita oven roasted Greek potatoes + rice.
Millie's Pancake Shoppe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Millie's Pancake Shoppe

605 W Lake St, Addison

Avg 4.8 (274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Millie's Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Lucia Rose image

 

Lucia Rose

1570 West Lake Street, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Four Seasons Steak & Grill image

SEAFOOD • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Four Seasons Steak & Grill

280 W North Ave, Addison

Avg 4 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Johnny B's

705 Addison Road, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HOT DOG$3.49
Vienna Beef topped with Mustard, Relish, Onions, Tomatoes, Sport Peppers, and Pickles
FRIES
Restaurant banner

 

Moxy

441 W Lake St, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
