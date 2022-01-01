Cheeseburgers in Addison
Addison restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Granny's Restaurant
190 N Swift, Addison
|Cheeseburger
|$5.25
1/4 lb patty, American cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup + mustard on a brioche bun with fries and a drink
Johnny B's
705 Addison Road, Addison
|CHEESEBURGER
|$6.95
Two fresh SMASH GRILLED ground beef patties, House Sauce, Pickles, Grilled Onions, American Cheese, on Brioche Bun
|#5 CHEESEBURGER MEAL
|$10.95
|JUMBO CHEESEBURGER
|$8.95
Three fresh SMASH GRILLED ground beef patties, House Sauce, Pickles, Grilled Onions, on Brioche Bun