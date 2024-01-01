Chilaquiles in Addison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lake St Cafe - 501 E Lake St

501 E Lake St, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.00
Tortilla chips, salsa, avocado, Mexican crema and cheese, cilantro and red onions topped with two eggs any style
More about Lake St Cafe - 501 E Lake St
Johnny B's - 705 Addison Road

705 Addison Road, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHILAQUILES BASIC$8.95
Fried Tortilla Chips, topped with our spicy Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, Purple Onions, and Two Fried Eggs.
CHILAQUILES WITH CHORIZO$12.90
Fried Tortilla Chips, topped with our spicy Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, Purple Onions, Chorizo, and Two Fried Eggs.
CHILAQUILES WITH CHICKEN$12.90
Fried Tortilla Chips, topped with our spicy Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, Purple Onion, our signature Chicken, and Two Fried Eggs.
More about Johnny B's - 705 Addison Road

