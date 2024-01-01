Chilaquiles in Addison
Addison restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Lake St Cafe - 501 E Lake St
501 E Lake St, Addison
|Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Tortilla chips, salsa, avocado, Mexican crema and cheese, cilantro and red onions topped with two eggs any style
Johnny B's - 705 Addison Road
705 Addison Road, Addison
|CHILAQUILES BASIC
|$8.95
Fried Tortilla Chips, topped with our spicy Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, Purple Onions, and Two Fried Eggs.
|CHILAQUILES WITH CHORIZO
|$12.90
Fried Tortilla Chips, topped with our spicy Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, Purple Onions, Chorizo, and Two Fried Eggs.
|CHILAQUILES WITH CHICKEN
|$12.90
Fried Tortilla Chips, topped with our spicy Green Salsa, Queso Fresco, Purple Onion, our signature Chicken, and Two Fried Eggs.