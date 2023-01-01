Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Fish And Chips
Addison restaurants that serve fish and chips
Pyramid Pizzeria & Sports Bar
236 W Lake St, Addison
No reviews yet
FISH AND CHIPS
$13.00
2 beer battered cod served with choice of side, tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Pyramid Pizzeria & Sports Bar
Briki Cafe
1453 Lake St, Addison
Avg 4.2
(479 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$16.00
More about Briki Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Addison
Boneless Wings
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Pitas
Garlic Bread
Crispy Chicken
Garden Salad
Pizza Puff
Fish Sandwiches
More near Addison to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Roselle
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Stone Park
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1631 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(81 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(608 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(764 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston