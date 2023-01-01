Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Addison

Addison restaurants
Addison restaurants that serve fish and chips

Consumer pic

 

Pyramid Pizzeria & Sports Bar

236 W Lake St, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FISH AND CHIPS$13.00
2 beer battered cod served with choice of side, tartar sauce and lemon.
More about Pyramid Pizzeria & Sports Bar
Briki Cafe image

 

Briki Cafe

1453 Lake St, Addison

Avg 4.2 (479 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about Briki Cafe

