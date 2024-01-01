Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Addison

Go
Addison restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Addison
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Addison restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Student Burger

2110 Army Trail Road, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Grilled Chicken Patty topped with Coleslaw, Pickles, and Student Sauce. All in between a fresh Brioche Bun!
More about Student Burger
Main pic

 

Lake St Cafe - 501 E Lake St

501 E Lake St, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alpine Grilled Chicken & Swiss Sandwich$14.00
Char-broiled chicken breast on a baguette, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Swiss cheese & mayo served with waffle fries & aioli sauce or a cup of fresh fruit
More about Lake St Cafe - 501 E Lake St

Browse other tasty dishes in Addison

Steak Sandwiches

Tzatziki

Omelettes

Garlic Bread

French Fries

Pizza Puff

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Addison to explore

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Roselle

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1923 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (393 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (508 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston