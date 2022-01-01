Addison restaurants you'll love
Addison's top cuisines
Must-try Addison restaurants
More about Best Thai Signature
SALADS
Best Thai Signature
4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$11.99
Rice noodles, stir- fried with bean sprout, egg, green onion homemade Thai sweet &sour sauce and crushes peanuts
|Pad See Ew
|$11.99
Fresh flat noodles stir- fried with choice of meat, bok-choy, broccoli, egg and black bean sauce.
|Egg Roll 4 pcs
|$6.50
(4pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip
More about Taste of Chicago
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Taste of Chicago
18433 Midway Rd, Addison
|Popular items
|THIN Large 1 Topping
|$12.99
|Wings (16 Pieces)
|$15.99
|THIN Large Cheese
|$11.99
More about Higuma Ramen
Higuma Ramen
4135 Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Addison
|Popular items
|Kuro Kuma Ramen
|$13.50
|Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
|$12.00
|Shoyu Ramen
|$12.00
More about La Spiga Bakery
SANDWICHES
La Spiga Bakery
4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison
|Popular items
|Roasted Garlic Potato Soup
Creamy roasted garlic soup served with diced potatoes
|1/2 Turkey
|$5.25
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
|SM CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$6.75
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison
5004 Addison Circle, Addison
|Popular items
|Ranchera Enchiladas
|$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita served on top of two cheese ranchera enchiladas; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Rincon Nachos
|$11.50
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
|House Flavored Margarita
|$8.00
El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour on the rocks or frozen.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
More about Ascension Coffee
Ascension Coffee
14131 Midway Road, Addison
More about La Ventana
La Ventana
4180B Beltline Rd, Addison
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
4180 Beltline Rd, Addison
More about Serafina's - Addison NEW
Serafina's - Addison NEW
14831 Midway Road, Addison