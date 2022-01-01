Addison restaurants you'll love

Addison's top cuisines

Must-try Addison restaurants

Best Thai Signature image

SALADS

Best Thai Signature

4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (3702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$11.99
Rice noodles, stir- fried with bean sprout, egg, green onion homemade Thai sweet &sour sauce and crushes peanuts
Pad See Ew$11.99
Fresh flat noodles stir- fried with choice of meat, bok-choy, broccoli, egg and black bean sauce.
Egg Roll 4 pcs$6.50
(4pcs)Mixed vegetable, glass noodles,crispy spring roll wrapper, sweet & sour dip
More about Best Thai Signature
Taste of Chicago image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Taste of Chicago

18433 Midway Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
THIN Large 1 Topping$12.99
Wings (16 Pieces)$15.99
THIN Large Cheese$11.99
More about Taste of Chicago
Higuma Ramen image

 

Higuma Ramen

4135 Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kuro Kuma Ramen$13.50
Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen$12.00
Shoyu Ramen$12.00
More about Higuma Ramen
La Spiga Bakery image

SANDWICHES

La Spiga Bakery

4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Garlic Potato Soup
Creamy roasted garlic soup served with diced potatoes
1/2 Turkey$5.25
Sliced turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
SM CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$6.75
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
More about La Spiga Bakery
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

5004 Addison Circle, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ranchera Enchiladas$13.00
Choice of: beef fajita or chicken fajita served on top of two cheese ranchera enchiladas; served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Rincon Nachos$11.50
Indiviual corn chips with choice of protien topped with refried beans & cheddar cheese; served with side of guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños
House Flavored Margarita$8.00
El Jimador tequila, Gran Gala, lime juice, fresh sour on the rocks or frozen.
*Must be 21 + to order margaritas.
To purchase alcoholic beverages, food must be purchased with.*
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison
Serafina's - Addison image

 

Serafina's - Addison

14831 Midway Rd, Addison, TX 75001, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Serafina's - Addison
Ascension Coffee image

 

Ascension Coffee

14131 Midway Road, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Ascension Coffee
La Ventana image

 

La Ventana

4180B Beltline Rd, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Ventana
Snuffers image

 

Snuffers

4180 Beltline Rd, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Snuffers
