Burritos in Addison

Addison restaurants
Addison restaurants that serve burritos

La Ventana

4180B Beltline Rd, Addison

Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Burrito$6.50
Tortillas are made fresh daily
More about La Ventana
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

5004 Addison Circle, Addison

Takeout
Dos Burritos De Carne$14.50
Grilled flat steak sautéed with ancho sauce and cheese wrapped in housemade flour tortilla topped with chipotle cream sauce and pico de gallo; served with mexican rice and refried beans.
El Gigante Burrito$22.00
2.5lb burrito with grilled steak, charro beans, bacon, grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole and spicy serrano sauce; topped with queso and chili con carne.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

