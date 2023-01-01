Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Addison

Go
Addison restaurants
Toast

Addison restaurants that serve chai lattes

Consumer pic

 

Cafe Atrium

15301 Dallas Parkway, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Cafe Atrium
Item pic

 

Ascension Coffee - Addison

14131 Midway Road, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bhakti Chai Latte$5.00
More about Ascension Coffee - Addison

Browse other tasty dishes in Addison

Pudding

Larb Salad

Shawarma

Chips And Salsa

Salmon

Edamame

Wontons

Mango Sticky Rice

Map

More near Addison to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Plano

Avg 4.1 (137 restaurants)

Richardson

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (585 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (345 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (780 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston