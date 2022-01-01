Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Addison

Addison restaurants
Addison restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES

La Spiga Bakery

4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Takeout
LG CHICKEN SALAD$9.45
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
SM CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$6.75
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$8.75
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
Item pic

 

Snuffers

4180 Beltline Rd, Addison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Caesar Salad$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
Chicken Strip Salad$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.
