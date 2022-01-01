Chicken salad in Addison
Addison restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about La Spiga Bakery
SANDWICHES
La Spiga Bakery
4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison
|LG CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.45
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans tossed with our homemade creamy Italian dressing.
|SM CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$6.75
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
|LG CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$8.75
Romain lettuce, homemade croutons, Parmesan cheese. Tossed with our homemade caesar dressing.
More about Snuffers
Snuffers
4180 Beltline Rd, Addison
|Chicken Strip Caesar Salad
|$10.79
Romaine hearts tossed in Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese. Choice of marinated, fajita, or crispy fried chicken.
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$10.79
Romain hearts and spring mix topped with diced toamtoes, red onion rings, hard boiled egg, croutons and a blend of cheddar and swiss cheeses with your choice of buffalo, marinated, fajita, crispy fried chicken or substitute a ground beef burger.