Chicken sandwiches in Addison

SANDWICHES
La Spiga Bakery
4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.95
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed with our creamy Italian dressing.
Snuffers
4180 Beltline Rd, Addison
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
|Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion