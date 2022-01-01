Chicken sandwiches in Addison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

La Spiga Bakery

4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
Diced chicken, apples, grapes, celery, and pecans, tossed with our creamy Italian dressing.
Snuffers

4180 Beltline Rd, Addison

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with buffalo sauce, Swiss cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes. Spicy.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, chopped lettuce, pickles, whipped goat cheese spread on a locally-sourced bun
Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Battered and fried chicken breast topped with ranch dressing, red cabbage, tomato, and red onion
