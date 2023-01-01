Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Addison

Addison restaurants
Addison restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Cafe Atrium

15301 Dallas Parkway, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.00
More about Cafe Atrium
Best Thai Signature image

SALADS

Best Thai Signature - Addison

4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (3702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken with Vegetables Soup$5.00
Chciken with fresh green vegetables in delicious broth
More about Best Thai Signature - Addison

