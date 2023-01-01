Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Chicken Soup
Addison restaurants that serve chicken soup
Cafe Atrium
15301 Dallas Parkway, Addison
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$4.00
More about Cafe Atrium
SALADS
Best Thai Signature - Addison
4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison
Avg 4.5
(3702 reviews)
Chicken with Vegetables Soup
$5.00
Chciken with fresh green vegetables in delicious broth
More about Best Thai Signature - Addison
Browse other tasty dishes in Addison
Shrimp Rolls
Nachos
Chicken Curry
Mushroom Burgers
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Tortilla Soup
Cheeseburgers
More near Addison to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(548 restaurants)
Plano
Avg 4.1
(119 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(27 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(548 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(299 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(722 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(587 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston