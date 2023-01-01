Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken wraps in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Chicken Wraps
Addison restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Thai Star
14833 midway rd# 100, Addison
No reviews yet
CHICKEN BASIL WRAPS 7.95
$7.95
More about Thai Star
Lulu17 Mediterranean Cuisine & Lounge
4101 BELT LINE ROAD, ADDISON
No reviews yet
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
$8.00
Pita bread wrapped with chicken shawarma, garlic and pickles. Served with fries.
More about Lulu17 Mediterranean Cuisine & Lounge
