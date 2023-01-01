Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Addison

Addison restaurants
Addison restaurants that serve croissants

La Spiga Bakery image

SANDWICHES

La Spiga Italian Bakery

4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Ham And Cheese Croissant$3.25
More about La Spiga Italian Bakery
Item pic

 

Ascension Coffee - Addison

14131 Midway Road, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Almond Croissant$4.50
Cranberry Apple Croissant Square$3.50
Chocolate Croissant$4.50
More about Ascension Coffee - Addison

