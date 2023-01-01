Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Croissants
Addison restaurants that serve croissants
SANDWICHES
La Spiga Italian Bakery
4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison
Avg 4.6
(477 reviews)
Ham And Cheese Croissant
$3.25
More about La Spiga Italian Bakery
Ascension Coffee - Addison
14131 Midway Road, Addison
No reviews yet
Almond Croissant
$4.50
Cranberry Apple Croissant Square
$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
More about Ascension Coffee - Addison
