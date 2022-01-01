Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Edamame
Addison restaurants that serve edamame
SALADS
Best Thai Signature
4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison
Avg 4.5
(3702 reviews)
Edamame
$4.99
Steamed soy bean.
Spicy Edamame
$5.99
(7 oz.) steamed Japanese soy bean pods with sea salt or spicy seasoning
More about Best Thai Signature
Higuma Ramen
4135 Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Addison
No reviews yet
Spicy Edamame
$6.00
Edamame
$5.00
More about Higuma Ramen
Browse other tasty dishes in Addison
Cake
Fried Rice
Chips And Salsa
Chicken Salad
Curry
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Cookies
More near Addison to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Plano
Avg 4.1
(103 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(23 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(454 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(261 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(145 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston