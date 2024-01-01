Fajitas in Addison
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison
5004 Addison Circle, Addison
|Parrillada Fajita for Two
|$40.00
Combination of beef, chicken and shrimp with grilled onion and bell peppers; served two sets of Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas (6)
|Lunch Fajitas
|$13.50
Choice of protien with grilled onion and bell peppers; served guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and housemade tortillas
|Fajitas
|$18.55
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.