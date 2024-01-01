Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Addison

Addison restaurants that serve fajitas

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

5004 Addison Circle, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Parrillada Fajita for Two$40.00
Combination of beef, chicken and shrimp with grilled onion and bell peppers; served two sets of Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas (6)
Lunch Fajitas$13.50
Choice of protien with grilled onion and bell peppers; served guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and housemade tortillas
Fajitas$18.55
Your choice of protien on top of grilled onions and peppers; served with Mexican rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and housemade tortillas.
More about EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison
Murphy's Deli

15455 Dallas Parkway, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.89
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about Murphy's Deli

