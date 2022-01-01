Fried rice in Addison
Addison restaurants that serve fried rice
Best Thai Signature
4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison
|Sun Dried Fried Rice
|$13.99
Egg, onion, pineapple, fresh garlic, tomatoes green onions and topped with cashew nuts.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$17.50
Egg,onion , blue crab and jasmine rice
|Basil Fried Rice
|$12.99
Egg, basil, white onions, bell peppers, fresh garlic
Higuma Ramen
4135 Belt Line Rd Ste 100, Addison
|Chashu Fried Rice
|$11.00
|Fried Shrimp Curry Rice
|$13.00
|Fried Tofu & Veggies Curry Rice
|$12.00