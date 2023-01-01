Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Muffins
Addison restaurants that serve muffins
SANDWICHES
La Spiga Italian Bakery
4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison
Avg 4.6
(477 reviews)
Blueberry Muffin
$2.75
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.75
Blueberry/Cranberry Muffin
$2.75
More about La Spiga Italian Bakery
Ascension Coffee - Addison
14131 Midway Road, Addison
No reviews yet
Banana Bread Muffin
$3.50
More about Ascension Coffee - Addison
