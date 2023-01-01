Shawarma in Addison
Addison restaurants that serve shawarma
Cafe Atrium
15301 Dallas Parkway, Addison
|Lamb Shawarma
|$10.00
Lamb Shawarma wrap or bowl, hummus, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce & harissa sauce with pickled red onion.
Lulu17 Mediterranean Cuisine & Lounge
4101 BELT LINE ROAD, ADDISON
|Baba Beef Shawarma Platter
|$25.00
Rice and Baba Ghannouj topped with Beef Shawarma.
|Chicken Shawarma Press
|$15.00
Pita bread wrapped with beef shawarma, parsley, pickles, onion, tomato and tahini sauce. Served with fries.
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$8.00
Pita bread wrapped with chicken shawarma, garlic and pickles. Served with fries.