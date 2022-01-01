Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Addison

Addison restaurants
Addison restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

SALADS

Best Thai Signature - Addison

4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (3702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Roll$8.50
Rice papers wrapped with shrimp, onion,green onion served with s weet&sour sauce
More about Best Thai Signature - Addison
Thai Star

14833 midway rd# 100, Addison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
THAI STAR SHRIMP ROLLS 7.95$7.95
More about Thai Star

