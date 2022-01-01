Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp rolls in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Shrimp Rolls
Addison restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
SALADS
Best Thai Signature - Addison
4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison
Avg 4.5
(3702 reviews)
Crispy Shrimp Roll
$8.50
Rice papers wrapped with shrimp, onion,green onion served with s weet&sour sauce
More about Best Thai Signature - Addison
Thai Star
14833 midway rd# 100, Addison
No reviews yet
THAI STAR SHRIMP ROLLS 7.95
$7.95
More about Thai Star
Browse other tasty dishes in Addison
Quesadillas
Larb Salad
Curry Puffs
Curry Chicken
Wontons
Burritos
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Addison to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Plano
Avg 4.1
(122 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.7
(25 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(316 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(311 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(734 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(594 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston