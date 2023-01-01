Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wonton soup in
Addison
/
Addison
/
Wonton Soup
Addison restaurants that serve wonton soup
SALADS
Best Thai Signature - Addison
4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison
Avg 4.5
(3702 reviews)
Shrimp Wonton Soup
$5.00
Shrimp wrapped in wonton skin, bok choy, onion, green onion, cilantro.
More about Best Thai Signature - Addison
Thai Star
14833 midway rd# 100, Addison
No reviews yet
WONTON SOUP BOWL 10.95
$10.95
More about Thai Star
Browse other tasty dishes in Addison
Chicken Caesar Salad
Veggie Sandwiches
Reuben
Shrimp Rolls
Salmon
Dumplings
Curry
Crispy Beef
More near Addison to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(585 restaurants)
Plano
Avg 4.1
(137 restaurants)
Richardson
Avg 4.3
(71 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Irving
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
The Colony
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Carrollton
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Lewisville
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Coppell
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(585 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Waco
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(345 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(780 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston