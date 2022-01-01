Addison's
Come on in and enjoy!!!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
709 Cherry Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
709 Cherry Street
Columbia MO
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Room 38 Restaurant & Lounge
Room 38 is Columbia, Missouri’s premier restaurant for dining, catering, nightlife, and special events. We offer a unique dining experience with a diverse selection of modern global cuisine and eclectic cocktails, featuring flavors for every palate.
CJ's Hot Wings
Best Wings In Columbia!
Tropical Liqueurs
Come in and enjoy!
Goldie's Bagels
Modern Jewish bagel shop, bakery & deli