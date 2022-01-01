Go
Addison's

Come on in and enjoy!!!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

709 Cherry Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1509 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Deluxe Happy Fun Time Burger$16.50
Our 6 oz. burger with American and pepper jack cheese, double bacon, marinated cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, house made onion straws, and drizzled with BBQ horseradish cream
Nachos Bianco$16.50
Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage
Addison’s Pot Roast French Dip$13.25
Generous portion of pot roasted beef topped with caramelized onions and swiss cheese. Served on a hoagie with a roasted garlic and port wine au jus for dipping.
Addison Burger$12.00
A 6 oz. burger, featuring locally raised Show-me Farms “omega-3” beef, grilled and topped with your choice of cheese: American, Cheddar, Bleu, Pepper Jack or Swiss. Served on a Kaiser bun. (Add bacon $0.75)
Thai Chicken Salad$13.25
Crispy Thai peanut chicken strips served over a bed of lettuce greens with tomatoes, scallions, carrots, cheddar cheese, and fried wonton curls
Smoked Turkey Club Wrap$11.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing—all wrapped in a soft tomato tortilla.
Crispy Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$13.25
Crispy pieces of fried chicken served over a bed of lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese, red onions, and croutons. Served with our garlic honey mustard dressing
Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Our fresh salad blend topped with tomatoes, basil, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, and drizzled with basil oil and a balsamic vinegar reduction
Roasted Chicken Philly$13.00
Roasted and marinated chicken, banana peppers, onions, mushrooms, and pepper jack cheese served on a fresh hoagie roll, with horseradish cream on the side.
Less Big Nachos Bianco$13.25
Italian pasta chips topped with Asiago cheese sauce, tomatoes, scallions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese, and chicken, black beans, or chorizo sausage
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

709 Cherry Street

Columbia MO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
