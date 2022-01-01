Go
Toast

Adelita

Organic Mexican restaurant and margarita bar by Chef Charlie Foster and Kristin Canty .

SMOOTHIES

1200 Main street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1592 reviews)

Popular Items

Salsa (Lg) with Chips$6.00
Quesadilla Grande$14.00
Quesadilla filled with your choice of meat, mozzarella cheese, fresh pico de gallo, lettuce, and a side of crema fresca.
NOTE: Can be ordered vegetarian with just cheese, pico de gallo and lettuce.

Allergies:
*Allium
*Dairy
Gluten
Mexican Rice$4.00
Allergies:
Allium
Street Corn$11.00
Grilled corn topped with garlic aioli, cotija cheese, tajin, and lime.
Allergies:
Egg
Allium
Mustard
Chicken Enchiladas$19.00
Pasture raised chicken stuffed corn tortillas, Oxacan cheese, and your choice of red or green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and re-fried beans.
Rice & Beans Side$7.00
Guacamole$10.00
Housemade guacamole with diced tomato and onion, and cilantro.
Allergies:
Allium
Pescado (Fried Fish) Tacos$16.00
Beer battered pollock topped with fresh pico de gallo, chopped cabbage and chipotle cream. Served on 3 corn tortillas.
Allergies:
Gluten
*Dairy
*Allium
Nachos$12.00
Corn tortillas, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, re-fried beans and avocado cream.
Carne Asada (Grilled Steak) Tacos$16.00
Grilled steak tacos served with avocado cream (dairy free), onion, jalapeño and cilantro. Served on three corn tortillas.
Allergies:
*Allium
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1200 Main street

Concord MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woods Hill Table

No reviews yet

A sustinable, organic and seasonal restaurant by Kristin Canty, Chef Charlie Foster. Using seasonal produce from our own organic farm.

Saltbox Kitchen

No reviews yet

Saltbox Kitchen is a cafe located in the heart of West Concord offering seasonal, globally-inspired dishes featuring fresh produce from Saltbox Farm, also located in Concord. Saltbox Kitchen also provides full-service catering for weddings and special events. Saltbox Kitchen is open 6 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm Monday to Wednesday and 8am-9pm Thursday to Saturday. We offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as an extensive selection of prepared foods to go for those busy nights when you’d rather not cook. See all the details at www.saltboxkitchen.com.
* Not all ingredients for menu items are listed, for a complete list of ingredients please see our website. If you have any allergies please specify when placing the order. *
If you are purchasing a ticket to one of our ticketed events please use your receipt as your ticket.
Thank you

Walden Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Mama Mia, Come in and Enjoy!

80 Thoreau

No reviews yet

Classy, rustic-chic eatery featuring creative, farm-to-fork New American fare, wines galore & a bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston