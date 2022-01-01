Go
Adelitas Cocina Y Cantina

1294 S. Broadway

Popular Items

TT CARNITAS$2.00
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$12.95
TACOS MIX & MATCH$11.95
FAJITAS$18.95
Marinated chicken, carne asada, or portobello mushrooms, sautéed with onions, zucchini, green and red peppers. Served with refried beans, queso fresco, rice, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
TT CARNE ASADA$2.00
CHIPS AND SALSA$2.00
House red salsa.
CHIPS AND SALSA FLIGHT$3.50
All three salsas.
ENCHILADAS$14.95
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, carne asada, carnitas, or white cheddar cheese. Mix and match any filling. Smothered with any of our four sauces, topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans and rice.
BURRITO$12.95
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, and your choice of carne asada, carnitas, chicken, al pastor, or vegetables. Served with white cheddar cheese, sour cream, lettuce, pico de gallo, and smothered with any of our four sauces.
TT AL PASTOR$2.00
Location

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

