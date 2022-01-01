Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille
Located in the heart of Downtown. Open 365 days. Full menu late night. Happy Hour M-F 4:30-7. Full catering 304-343-5551
GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
218 Capitol Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
218 Capitol Street
Charleston WV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Coco's
Come in and enjoy!
Hale House
Come on in and enjoy!
Sohos Italian Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!