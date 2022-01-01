Go
Toast

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

Come in and enjoy!

930 POYDRAS • $$

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

930 POYDRAS

NEW ORLEANS LA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Vintage Rock Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston