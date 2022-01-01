Go
Aditi Indian Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

1101 Valencia St. • $$

Avg 4.7 (1652 reviews)

Popular Items

Zeera Rice$4.00
Saag Paneer$14.00
Plain Naan$4.00
Garlic Naan$5.00
Raita$2.00
Rice$2.00
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.00
Karikudai Vatha Kulambu$12.00
Chapathi (2)$5.00
GOBI Manchurian$11.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1101 Valencia St.

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
