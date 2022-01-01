Food for Thought - Adler 2022

Food for Thought - Adler Planetarium

Visit Galileo's Cafe for freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, pizza, hot off the grill favorites and more! Adler and Museum Campus employees can now order from our online menu for convenient pick-up in the cafe. Your ID is required to claim your meal and your discount. Please allow 45 minutes for your order to be prepared.

