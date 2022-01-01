Admirals Club Beachside Bar
Closed today
No reviews yet
21140 Green Lane
Hidden Acres, MD 21661
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
21140 Green Lane, Hidden Acres MD 21661
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Anchor & Plow Restaurant & Carryout
Come in and enjoy!
Passages Bar & Grill
Located on the grounds of Haven Harbour Marina, take in the views of Swan Creek while enjoying locally-inspired dishes, delicious drinks and friendly service.
Casa Carmen Wines
Come in and enjoy!
Water Shed- MD
Come in and enjoy!