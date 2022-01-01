Go
Adobo at First Draft

Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.

1309 26th Street

Popular Items

Green Chile Cheese Wontons (6)$8.00
Chips & Queso$5.00
Taco Tuesday - Smoked Carnitas$2.00
Carne Asada$13.00
Baja Beef with carne asada, green chile, avocado, cilantro, lime crema pictured.
Mango Avocado Salad$9.00
6 Wings$9.00
Taco Tuesday - OG Carnitas$2.00
Filipino Chicken Adobo$12.00
Spicy Pinoy Pictured.
Smoked Carnitas$12.00
Smoked Carnitas with lime fig jam, cilantro & chicharrones pictured.
Lumpia - Filipino Pork Eggroll (3)$8.00
Location

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
