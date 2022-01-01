Adobo at First Draft - Temporary Account
Denver's latin-asian restaurant serving your favorite tacos, rice bowls, burgers, smoked wings, green chile and much more. We specialize in Filipino and New Mexican cuisine. Come in and enjoy over 40 different beers, wine and cider available from First Draft along with our delicious food under one roof! We're open daily and have many vegetarian, vegan & gluten free options.
1309 26th Street
Popular Items
Location
1309 26th Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Park Burger
Thanks for placing your order online! Make sure to input your phone number to receive a text that will tell you that your order is ready. Thank you!
Gerard's Pool Hall
Come in and enjoy!
Honey Elixir Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Lazo Empanadas Ballpark (Location 1)
Come in and enjoy!