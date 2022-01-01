Go
A Dopo Sourdough Pizza

Sourdough pizzeria in downtown Knoxville. We have wood-fired, Neapolitan style pies for dine in guests and longer baked, NY style pies for our TOGOPO menu. We also serve small batch gelato made in house along with a small selection of appetizers and salads. Italian wines by the bottle and on tap.

PIZZA

516 Williams St • $$

Avg 4.8 (2304 reviews)

Popular Items

TOGOPO Mushroom Pate (vegan)$9.50
Pureé of roasted mushrooms, onions, garlic, cashews & herbs served with sourdough bread and house-made pickles
TOGOPO Sourdough & Olive Oil$4.00
Our sourdough "flatbread" served with olive oil
TOGOPO Margherita$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce and fresh uncooked basil (on the side to prevent browning). This is the pizza from our childhood
TOGOPO Soppressata$24.00
Topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Molinari soppressata & fresh basil (on the side to prevent browning). we suggest adding "sweet hot" for a lil kick
TOGOPO Ovoline$9.50
Our house-made mozzarella, basil-pistachio pistou, olive oil, and sourdough bread
TOGOPO Insalata (vegan & GF)$9.50
Local greens and herbs, smoked sweet potatoes, legumes, pickles, and our house vinaigrette on the side
Take Home Gelato
12 oz of our small-batch gelato made from local milk and cream.
TOGOPO Pepperoni$22.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with fior di latte mozzarella, organic plum tomato sauce, Ezzo Pepperoni & oregano
TOGOPO Bianca$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with our house made mozzarella, ricotta, garlic, honey and black pepper. Perfect as is, but even better with Speck ham and chiles added
TOGOPO Spicy Greens$20.00
15" naturally leavened pizza topped with mascarpone, local cream, mozzarella, charred kale, Calabrian chiles, and finished with fresh lemon. This is a staff favorite
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

516 Williams St

Knoxville TN

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
