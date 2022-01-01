Go
Toast

A'dor Kitchen & Cocktail

Our slogan at A’dor is “We Adore You!”. We have established a space for our customers to enjoy exceptional cocktails & quality regional food. We strive for excellence and efficiency. Our management staff is highly trained to handle our daily operation. We encourage you to request to speak with management to hear how A’dor Kitchen & Cocktail formed. We look forward to seeing you !
We opened in the Midtown area in September of 2019. We have become a go to spot for Happy Hour Monday thru Saturday. With daily specials throughout the week, we have something we feel everyone would love.

403 West Gray Street

No reviews yet

Location

403 West Gray Street

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marmo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Underbelly Catering

No reviews yet

Catering by Underbelly Hospitality

Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cuchara Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston