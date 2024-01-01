Nachos in Adrian
Adrian restaurants that serve nachos
Draco's Asian Fusion Restaurant
125 East Maumee Street, Adrian
|Fusion Beef Nacho
|$16.00
Wonton chips with house gochujang cheese sauce topped with lettuce, pickled onions, cilantro, jalapeno, shredded beef, green onions and drizzled with cilantro lime crema and spicy mayo.
Reggie's Tacos
101 E Maumee St, Adrian
|Nachos
|$16.00
Smoked gouda cheese sauce, black bean corn salsa, house salsa, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro. Choice of: carne asada, pork carnitas, chorizo, fajita-marinated chicken, jerk chicken, beef short rib, grilled shrimp, pork belly, or black bean