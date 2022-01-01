Go
Adriatic Restaurant

PIZZA

155 Washington Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (781 reviews)

Popular Items

EGGPLANT PARM$24.95
EGGPLANT, TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, HOMEMADE CAVATELLI, BASIL OIL
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$23.95
BOLOGNESE SAUCE TRADITIONALE, PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
SAUSAGE CAVATELLI$23.95
HOMEMADE CAVATELLI, FENNEL SAUSAGE, ROASTED PEPPERS, SPINACH, SPICY OIL
ARUGULA SALAD$10.95
GRAPE TOMATOES, TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS, RED ONIONS, SHAVED PECORINO CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
CHICKEN PARM$24.95
TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, HOMEMADE CAVATELLI, BASIL OIL
SALMON$26.95
SALMON, ROASTED POTATOES, CAPERS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, LEMON SAUCE
CAESAR SALAD$11.95
ROMAINE, PARMESAN, HOMEMADE DRESSING, CROUTONS
HOMEMADE TIRAMISU$8.00
EXTRA BREAD$2.00
RISOTTO WITH SHRIMP$26.95
ASPARAGUS, PUMPKIN, CORN, LEMON, BALSAMIC
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

155 Washington Street

Salem MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
