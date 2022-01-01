Go
Adroit Theory Brewing Company is located in Purcellville, Virginia. We make esoteric + style challenging beers with an emphasis on Hazy IPAs, Fruited Sours, Pastry Stouts, and Barrel Aging projects.

Hazy Q [Mar. 26th]
Hazy Triple IPA
10.5% ABV
Releases March 26th
Dia De Los Muertos [Dec. 22nd]
Releases December 22nd
Russian Imperial Stout
Cannibalism [Feb. 15th]
Russian Imperial Stout
12% ABV
Releases February 15th
Grimdark [Dec. 4th]
Russian Imperial Stout
12% ABV
Releases December 4th
All That I Have Learned [BBA]$25.00
Russian Imperial Stout
Aged 6 Months In William Larue Weller Maple Bourbon Barrels
Releases April 8th
Science and Sadism [Feb. 18th]
Hazy Double IPA
8% ABV
Releases February 18th
Absolute Zero [May 1st]
West Coast Quadruple IPA
12% ABV
Releases May 1st
Destructive Construction [Apr. 14th]
10% ABV
Hazy Triple IPA
Releases April 14th
Telekinesis [Mar. 26th]
Hazy Double IPA
8% ABV
Releases March 26th
Occulation [Dec. 11th]
Doppelbock
8% ABV
Releases December 11th
404 Browning Ct,Unit C

Purcellville VA

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
