Afamily

Argentinian Delicious Things
Argentinian Bakery in the heart of Brickell!
Best empanadas of the world!

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES

41 SE 5th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (251 reviews)

Popular Items

Caprese Empanada$3.99
A delicious handmade combinations of mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes and basil.
Pastafrola$3.99
Alfajor Chocolate$3.50
Chicken Verdeo Empanada$3.99
Creamy chicken empanada, chopped white onions and parsley...so yummy!
Coco y Dulce$3.99
Alfajor Maizena$3.50
Spinach & Mozzarella Empanada$3.99
100% spinach and a touch of mozzarella cheese!!....this is healthy and delicious.
Beef Empanada$3.99
A traditional succulent ground beef (a family"s recipe).
Rogel$3.99

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

41 SE 5th St

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

