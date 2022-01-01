Afamily
Argentinian Delicious Things
Argentinian Bakery in the heart of Brickell!
Best empanadas of the world!
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES
41 SE 5th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
41 SE 5th St
Miami FL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Issabella's
Issabella's Lincoln Road
Marabu
Coal-Fired Cuban Cuisine
Bar Journe
Bar Journe is a Classic Cocktail Bar Featuring Fine & Rare Spirits, in a unique location, Maison FP Journe in the Epic Hotel, Downtown Miami.
Pepito's Plaza
Come in and enjoy!