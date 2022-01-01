Go
Affan Mini Market and Deli

Zabihah Certified Halal Meat, Fish, and Grocery

332 Chamberlain Ave

Paterson NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
