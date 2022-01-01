Affan Mini Market and Deli
Zabihah Certified Halal Meat, Fish, and Grocery
332 Chamberlain Ave
Location
Paterson NJ
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
