Afghan Kabob

400 Emmet Street. North

Side Nan$4.00
Bread
Veggie Combo$14.95
Your choice of three vegetable sides
App Sampler$7.95
2 each of Vegetarian Somosas, Somosa Goshti, Bolanee Gandana, and Bolanee Kadu
Chicken Chapli Kabob$13.95
Ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, fresh cilantro, and special dried hot pepper and seasoning
Combo 4$18.95
Combination of lamb tika kabob, chicken breast kabob and kofta kabob
Side Nakhud$5.00
Chickpeas
Baklawa$5.00
Thin crispy layers of pastry with almonds, baked to a golden brown and lightly drizzled with pure cane syrup topped with pistachios
400 Emmet Street. North

Charlottesville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Coupe's

Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar

Crozet Pizza's Charlottesville location serves up our famous pizza pies from UVA's Corner District. They have a very large patio shaded by tall trees, where you can sip on their signature cocktail: The Fresh Zen. Observing all Covid-19 protocols and safely offering takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining.

Moe's Original BBQ

A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces

