Afro Deli & Grill

Afro Deli is a social venture that attempts to weave together business with community and culture. We are fast, friendly, and affordable place for anything from coffee and tea, to lunch, dinner, and dessert.

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East

Popular Items

Beef Sambusa (3)$5.74
Stuffed triangular flour pastry appetizer stuffed with ground beef sauted with onions, peppers & green chilli
Reg AfroSteak Dinner$9.74
Shredded beef steak seasoned and marinated with African spices, vegetable oil, fresh lime, cilantro satuéed bell peppers, sweet onion, fresh garlic with homemade red sauce over basmati rice
Reg Chic Fantas$9.24
Cuts of white grilled chicken with sautéed bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, fresh garlic, light cream sauce, and grated parmesan cheese, over Somali-seasoned basmati rice
Gopher Lamb Gyros$8.79
Slices of marinated rotisserie lamb gyros meat served with onion, tomato, lettuce, and Tzatziki (Greek cucumber) sauce on pita bread. Comes with a choice of salad or fries.
Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Chicken breast grilled to order and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and onions on focaccia bread with pesto mayonnaise
Chapati Wrap$9.99
Choice of beef steak, lamb gyro, chicken sautéed or falafel with fresh vegetables and Somali rice, lettuce and ranch (burritos style) with a side of fries or salad. Lamb gyro wrap comes with Tzatziki sauce
Extra Creole$0.49
Somali Steak Sandwich$8.24
Thin-sliced beef sautéed with African spices, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and mayonnaise on focaccia
Falafel Sandwich$7.49
Chickpeas combined with spring onions, parsley, and Middle-Eastern spices, deep-fried and served with lettuce, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce in pita bread
Chicken Gyros$8.79
Slices of marinated chicken breast served with onion, tomato, and Tzatziki sauce on pita bread
Location

720 WASHINGTON AVE South East

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
