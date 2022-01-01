Go
Afrokanza Lounge - Louisville KY image

Afrokanza Lounge - Louisville KY

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1578 Bardstown Rd

Louisville, KY 40205

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

1578 Bardstown Rd, Louisville KY 40205

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

River City Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Green District

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Chasse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ATG Public House

No reviews yet

We are still offering carry-out service for both food and beer.
For carry-out service, please call
502-409-9866
Sunday - Saturday | 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM
1576 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40205
Orders take 15-20 minutes and guests should park in front of Public House with flashers on for free parking!
Don’t forget this includes carry-out on packaged beer and cocktails! Must be 21+ to order beer. We check IDs upon pick-up.

Afrokanza Lounge - Louisville KY

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston