AfroPean Catering
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
8101 University City Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28213
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
8101 University City Boulevard, Charlotte NC 28213
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Halal Street Food
HALAL STREET FOOD
Gyro - Shawarma - Donar - Kebab
Mediterranean Done the NY Way
Healthy, Delicious & Tasty
Made Fresh Everyday
Taste the Difference
We Make Your Taste Buds Dance
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Family owned. Health conscious. NON-GMO. Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese.
Hooligans on Elizabeth
Come in and enjoy!
Dandelion Market
Dandelion Market provides Uptown Charlotte with a place for friends and family to enjoy the best in lunch, brunch, and our signature small plates dinner menu, served with a smile.