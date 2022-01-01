Go
114 Prospect Street

Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Served w/ Heinz 57 & Chipotle-Lime Aioli
Creme de la Creme$13.00
Traditional Potato Pierogies, Pickled Onion, Creme Fraiche, Zaatar Chili Crunch, Fresh herbs, Lemon
All Time Bowl$14.00
Brown rice, Shredded Cabbage, Harissa-Tomato Chutney, Cilantro, Turmeric-Cashew Cream, Crispy Cauliflower, Fresno, Pickled Onion, Avocado, Lime, Tajin
Pantone Bowl$14.00
Roast Delicata Squash, Kale, Fennel, Brown Rice, Carrot Ribbons, Pickled Fresno, Lot's of Herbs, Jicama, Maple Almonds, Parsnip Chips, House Tamarind Sauce, Lemon
Impossibly Possible Burger$16.00
Toasted Potato Bun, Impossible Patty, Bread & Butter Pickles, Two x Cheese, Tomato Jam, Chipotle-Lime Aioli. Served w/ Sweet Potato Fries and Heinz 57
Sticky Date Cake$7.00
Warm sticky Date Cake served w/ Creme Fraiche, Bourbon Glaze and Sea Salt
Spiced Cauliflower$9.00
Fried and Tossed in Zaatar Chili Crunch w/ Pickled Fresno's & Fresh Herbs
Banter Drink Token$5.00
Fried Plantains$7.00
Sweet Fried Plantains tossed in cinnamon-sugar, and served w/ Creme Fraiche and Honey
Crispy Tofu$8.00
Fried Tofu Bites Served w/ Gochujang Sauce
114 Prospect Street

Bellingham WA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
