Afters Dessert Bar

Providing elegant, approachable desserts and pastries for all. Also, Cookie Cakes! Order online OR in person for takeout dining.

Popular Items

Cookie a la Mode$6.00
Warm Chocolate Chip Cookie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Shell
Flight$9.00
Bake Sale Flight! Red Velvet Cake (GF), Lemon Square with Basil (GF), and Chocolate Brioche Bread Pudding with Pomegranate.
Slice$6.00
A slice of our 10" Cookie Cake. Served with Vanilla Bean Dipping Sauce
8"
Let us know in the comments section what type of cake we can create for you! Cookie cakes, Ice Cream Cakes, Birthday's and Celebrations! Leave your name and number and we will contact you and start planning your Custom Afters Cake!
Tasting$6.00
Two each of Thunks, Salt and Sugars, and Gingersnap Cheesecake Sandwich Cookies
Mascots$1.00
Our Milk and Semisweet Chocolate Dinosaurs and assorted other figures.
Caramel Brownie$8.00
Gluten Free Brownie, Warm Caramel, Milk Chocolate Ganache, Candied Peanuts
Chocolate Thunk$8.00
Bite size cookies with manmade chocolate Thunks.
Location

530 Foster Street

Durham NC

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
