Afton restaurants you'll love

225 Barbecue - Afton - 307 S Washington Street
307 S Washington Street, Afton
Popular items
Brisket Mac N Cheese Wrap
$14.00
Brisket, Smoked Mac N Cheese topped with house Sweet Red BBQ Sauce and your choice if you want pickled onions all wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled, YUMMY! Choice of 1 side.
2 Meat Platter
$16.50
Choose 2 meats (Pulled Pork, Brisket, Chicken, Ribs or Sausage)
Choose 2 sides (Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Slaw, Smoked Beans, Smoked Mac N Cheese)
Side of Garlic Toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$11.50
House smoked pulled pork on top of a brioche bun topped with dill pickles and pickled onions unless otherwise specified. Side of our Carolina Gold Sauce. Choice of 1 side.
G's Spot - 295 N. Washington St
31 W 4th Ave, Afton
The Valleon Cafe and Steakhouse
355 Washington St, Afton