Afton restaurants you'll love

Afton restaurants
  • Afton

Must-try Afton restaurants

225 Barbecue - Afton - 307 S Washington Street

307 S Washington Street, Afton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Mac N Cheese Wrap$14.00
Brisket, Smoked Mac N Cheese topped with house Sweet Red BBQ Sauce and your choice if you want pickled onions all wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled, YUMMY! Choice of 1 side.
2 Meat Platter$16.50
Choose 2 meats (Pulled Pork, Brisket, Chicken, Ribs or Sausage)
Choose 2 sides (Macaroni Salad, Potato Salad, Slaw, Smoked Beans, Smoked Mac N Cheese)
Side of Garlic Toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
House smoked pulled pork on top of a brioche bun topped with dill pickles and pickled onions unless otherwise specified. Side of our Carolina Gold Sauce. Choice of 1 side.
More about 225 Barbecue - Afton - 307 S Washington Street
G's Spot - 295 N. Washington St

31 W 4th Ave, Afton

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about G's Spot - 295 N. Washington St
The Valleon Cafe and Steakhouse image

 

The Valleon Cafe and Steakhouse

355 Washington St, Afton

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
More about The Valleon Cafe and Steakhouse
