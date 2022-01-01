Go
AFURI Ramen & Dumplings - Slabtown

Open today 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

1650 NW 21st Ave suite #130

Portland, OR 97210

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Bun$6.00
spicy chicken bun - crispy chicken, green onion, yuzu kosho egg salad, pickled ginger, cucumber
Spicy Tori Karaage Gohan$9.00
spicy chicken karaage, chili sauce, spicy mayo, frisee, green onion, pickled ginger, nori, sesame, bamboo
yuzu shio (gfo)$14.00
salt tare, chicken broth, chashu pork, egg, endive, bamboo shoot, yuzu, garlic, nori
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1650 NW 21st Ave suite #130, Portland OR 97210

Directions

